3 Interesting Points Drake Made In His Fader Interview [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Drake got candid in his Fader interview about his Meek Mill diss tracks and the beef that started it all. Plus, he explains why he won’t clarify things around those ghost-writer rumors. Click on the audio player to hear more details in this edition of Hip-Hop Spot!

    3 Interesting Points Drake Made In His Fader Interview [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

