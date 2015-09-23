Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious ‘Empire’ Parody Is The Greatest Thing You’ll See All Day

When it comes to parodies, Jimmy Fallon is king.

Last night, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon spoofed Empire with The Roots‘ Questlove, Black Thought and announcer Steve Higgins. The result was comedic gold! He captured the entire essence of Empire from Lucious Lyon‘s style to the family competition and perfectly captured the infamous Cookie Lyon.

The entire parody was great until the very end when the most annoying Presidential candidate Donald Trump made an appearance and ruined everything.

But we can forgive Jimmy because the rest of the sketch is so funny.

18 photos Launch gallery INSTADAILY: Empire Cast Takes Over Carnegie Hall For Season 2 Premiere Source:Instagram 1 of 18 1. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Fox went big for the premiere of "Empire" season 2 last night! Source:Instagram 2 of 18 2. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall The cast of the show and few hundred lucky fans gathered at Carnegie Hall in New York for an early peek at what season 2 of "Empire" is about to bring. Source:Instagram 3 of 18 3. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Of course, when your show has arguably been the biggest hit of the year (with a soundtrack that pulled impressive numbers on the music charts), you can't expect anything less! Source:Instagram 4 of 18 4. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Flip ahead for more pics from the star-studded season 2 premiere of "Empire"!

