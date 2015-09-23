When it comes to parodies, Jimmy Fallon is king.
Last night, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon spoofed Empire with The Roots‘ Questlove, Black Thought and announcer Steve Higgins. The result was comedic gold! He captured the entire essence of Empire from Lucious Lyon‘s style to the family competition and perfectly captured the infamous Cookie Lyon.
The entire parody was great until the very end when the most annoying Presidential candidate Donald Trump made an appearance and ruined everything.
But we can forgive Jimmy because the rest of the sketch is so funny.
Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious ‘Empire’ Parody Is The Greatest Thing You’ll See All Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com