GET THE LOOK: Uzo Aduba’s Radiant Skin and Smoky Eye at the 2015 Emmys

Uzo Aduba made history at the 2015 Emmys last night, becoming the first actress ever to win both drama and comedy Emmys for playing the same character. For the momentous occasion, she wore a fuchsia Jonathan Cohen hand-painted gown, complimented by luminescent skin and a smoky eye.

“To complement Uzo’s elegant, intricately hand-painted gown, I created a makeup look that embodied the epitome of classic beauty,” explained Janice Kinjo, makeup artist for SheaMoisture Cosmetics. “Long, lush lashes enhanced her subtly smokey eyes and defined brows, while I kept the rest of the makeup extra dewy and natural for a flawless finish.”

Here’s how you can get the look:

Almost there. #emmys A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Sep 20, 2015 at 2:06pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

FACE:

1. I started by applying SheaMoisture Sheer Liquid Foundation in Montego Toffee to highlight the under-eye area, T-Zone and bridge of the nose.

2. Then, I applied the shade in Ka’u Brown Blaze for a subtle contour before blending both shades with Canoa Espresso for a seamless finish.

3. To set foundation, I used SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Pressed Powder in Yala Golden, focusing on the high parts of the face the lighter foundation was applied.

4. Then, I applied SheaMoisture Perfecting Face Powder Duo in Deep to the contours of the face, setting the deeper-toned foundation.

5. I applied SheaMoisture Lip/Cheek Balm in Avignon Rose as a base before setting with SheaMoisture Mineral Blush in Annecy Maroon for a natural, rosy flush on the cheeks.

EYES:

1. I filled in Uzo’s brows using the two shades and setting wax within SheaMoisture The Perfect Brow Kit in Brown.

2. I then applied SheaMoisture Color Correcting, Contouring and Highlighting Palette in Medium to further shape and define brows.

3. Using a wet eyeshadow brush, I applied the matte brown shade from SheaMoisture Rich Earth Palette in combination with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Claudia to create a soft, smokey eye.

4. Then, I added a pop of shimmer to the inner corner of the eyes with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Cassandra. Lastly, I coated lashes with SheaMoisture Lengthening Mascara in Black for a fluttery lash look.

LIPS:

1. I first primed lips with a bit of foundation for a truly nude, matte base.

2. Then the ultra-moisturizing and natural nude SheaMoisture Lip Crayon in Calixta was applied to the lips as the finishing touch to this classic, effortless beauty look.

30 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards Source:Getty 1 of 30 1. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 2 of 30 2. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 3 of 30 3. Regina King jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-3-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 4 of 30 4. Nathan Anderson & Anthony Anderson Source:Getty 5 of 30 5. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty 6 of 30 6. Viola David & Julius Tennon jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-6-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 7 of 30 7. Mindy Kaling Source:Getty 8 of 30 8. Lorraine Toussiant Source:Getty 9 of 30 9. Heidi Klum jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-9-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 10 of 30 10. David & Jessica Oleweyo Source:Getty 11 of 30 11. Danielle Brooks Source:Getty 12 of 30 12. Laverne Cox jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-12-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 13 of 30 13. Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Source:Getty 14 of 30 14. June Ambrose Source:Getty 15 of 30 15. Lady Gaga jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-15-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 16 of 30 16. Porsha Williams Source:Getty 17 of 30 17. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom Source:Getty 18 of 30 18. Ariel Winter jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-18-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 19 of 30 19. Padma Lakshmi 20 of 30 20. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 21 of 30 21. Uzo Aduba jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-21-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 22 of 30 22. Laura Prepon Source:Getty 23 of 30 23. Sarah Hyland Source:Getty 24 of 30 24. Aubrey Plaza jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-24-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 25 of 30 25. Bernice Gordon, actress Taraji P. Henson, Patsy Ballard and Marcel Henson Source:Getty 26 of 30 26. Claire Danes Source:Getty 27 of 30 27. Trevor Noah jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-27-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Getty 28 of 30 28. Christina Hendricks Source:Getty 29 of 30 29. Amy Poehler Source:Getty 30 of 30 30. Gina Rodriguez jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-30-2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2814600”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2814600″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/gallery/2015-emmy-awards-red-carpet-fashion”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2814600″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2814600” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

var mobile_ad_info = {“post-2814600”:[“refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2814600″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2814600”]};

GET THE LOOK: Uzo Aduba’s Radiant Skin and Smoky Eye at the 2015 Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com