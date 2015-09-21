Should Jaden Smith Be Outraged About His Girlfriend’s Criminal Past [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Jaden Smith‘s parents are outraged about his new girlfriend, who has apparently been arrested before, for stealing! Jaden seems to be completely unbothered by it- but should he be? Click on the audio player to hear more of the details in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary's Tea!

