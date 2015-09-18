She Has Moves Like Her Mama! Beyonce Shares Precious New Video Of Blue Ivy Dancing

Beyonce and Jay Z are enjoying vacation in the South of France, and they took time out of their relaxation to share an adorable video of daughter Blue Ivy for all her adoring fans.

Turns out, Blue has moves like her mother. The “***Flawless” singer posted an Instagram video of Blue Ivy dancing, eating fruit, and partying with her parents:

The Carters have been spending some time unwinding on their lavish Galactica Star yacht with friends and family. Bey and Jay were spotted kissing, doing yoga, and drinking champagne – a much-needed break for the Queen after she tore it down at Made In America.

Watch Blue act like her mom in the video – set to the tune of Lauryn Hill’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” – up top.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

