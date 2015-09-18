CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

She Has Moves Like Her Mama! Beyonce Shares Precious New Video Of Blue Ivy Dancing

1 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce, Jay Z, and Blue vacation in the South of France

Beyonce and Jay Z are enjoying vacation in the South of France, and they took time out of their relaxation to share an adorable video of daughter Blue Ivy for all her adoring fans.

Turns out, Blue has moves like her mother. The “***Flawless” singer posted an Instagram video of Blue Ivy dancing, eating fruit, and partying with her parents:

Instagram Photo

The Carters have been spending some time unwinding on their lavish Galactica Star yacht with friends and family. Bey and Jay were spotted kissing, doing yoga, and drinking champagne – a much-needed break for the Queen after she tore it down at Made In America.

Watch Blue act like her mom in the video – set to the tune of Lauryn Hill’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” – up top.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter in the South of France

The Carters Take Italy & The South Of France With Friends & Family

12 photos Launch gallery

The Carters Take Italy & The South Of France With Friends & Family

Continue reading The Carters Take Italy & The South Of France With Friends & Family

The Carters Take Italy & The South Of France With Friends & Family

She Has Moves Like Her Mama! Beyonce Shares Precious New Video Of Blue Ivy Dancing was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Blue Ivy , Blue Ivy Carter , Carters , jay-z , vacation

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close