We’ve heard of the occasional freak-out occurring on a plane, but we’ve never heard of anything like this.

A man on a JetBlue flight heading to Portland, Oregon was arrested and charged for second-degree criminal mischief and offensive littering after urinating on the passengers.

Complex reports:

Accordingo to KOIN 6, Jeff D. Rubin was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and offensive littering after he woke up shortly before landing, “stood up and began urinating through the crack of the seat onto the passengers seated in front of him,” a police report said. Then he fell backwards and “urinate(d) upwards which got the passengers and seats next to him as well as some other passengers’ personal belongings,” the report says.

When cops entered the plane, they found Rubin slouching on his seat. He was released from jail after just 5 hours.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

So, This Happened: Man Urinates On Passengers During JetBlue Flight To Portland was originally published on globalgrind.com