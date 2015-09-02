The Single Girl’s Turn-Up Guide To New Orleans

[Sorry. This video cannot be displayed in this feed. View your video here.]

Our girls Litany and Michelle took the road trip of a lifetime from their hometown of Atlanta to good old Crescent City a.k.a. New Orleans.

The two beauties hadn’t seen each other since their sorority days and were dying to catch up and go on a weekend getaway. During the long train ride, Litany and Michelle got to sit back and relax for the trip, while enjoying the view from their booth.

As soon as the girls hit the town, they showed us how it’s done by hopping street cars, walking down Bourbon Street, seeing the sites and eating lots and lots of delicious Cajun food! We’re jealous that they got to go to Oceana Grill for their famous alligator bites!

What a fabulous getaway! Check out Litany and Michelle as they explore all the beautiful sights and sounds of New Orleans in the video above.

RELATED LINKS:

Robin Roberts Travels Home To New Orleans For The Super Bowl

Ledisi Describes Her New Orleans Roots & Gives A Message To Her Haters

Solange Says ‘I Do’ During All-White Wedding In New Orleans

13 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2811500”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2811500″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hellogrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2811500″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2811500” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); From Nola To ATL: A Countdown On The Top Black Tourist Destinations 1 of 13 1. Time To Get Away! There are lots of fabulous cities out there to go on a weekend vacation to, but there is something about New Orleans and Atlanta that really has a special place in our hearts at #TeamBeautiful. Check out our favorite things to do in Crescent City and the Big Peach. 2 of 13 2. Admire New Orleans' Gorgeous Architecture 3 of 13 3. Go To Mardi Gras-At Least Once In Your Life! 4 of 13 4. Join A Service At Ebenezer Baptist Church In Atlanta 5 of 13 5. Stroll Down Bourbon Street 6 of 13 6. Run Through Atlanta's Stone Mountain Trail 7 of 13 7. Walk Through Nola's Cemeteries: Lafayette & St. John's 8 of 13 8. Enjoy New Orleans' Live Jazz Bands 9 of 13 9. Buy Some New Orleans Street Art 10 of 13 10. Visit Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Childhood Home 11 of 13 11. See A Football Game At Nola's Sugar Bowl 12 of 13 12. Snack On Cafe du Monde's Famous Beignets In New Orleans 13 of 13 13. Visit Atlanta's Center For Civil And Human Rights Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2811500”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2811500″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hellogrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2811500″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2811500” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading The Single Girl’s Turn-Up Guide To New Orleans From Nola To ATL: A Countdown On The Top Black Tourist Destinations jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2811500”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2811500″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hellogrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2811500″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2811500” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

The Single Girl’s Turn-Up Guide To New Orleans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com