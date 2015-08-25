CLOSE
Eazy-E’s Son Thinks Suge Knight Killed His Father

Straight Outta Compton‘s release revived one of hip-hop’s darkest conspiracy theories. This one alleges that Eazy-E didn’t die of AIDS-related complications. Rather, he was killed — possibly by Suge Knight. It would be a farfetched idea in most circumstances, but Knight’s infamous reputation makes this a legit possibility in the eyes of some.

One believer is Eazy E’s son, Yung Eazy. On his Instagram, he posted the clip where Knight uncomfortably jokes about injecting Eazy-E with AIDS to give him a “slow death.” This wasn’t a joke to Yung Eazy, who explained in the caption that Knight must have been behind Eazy’s passing. He even goes as far as to imply that Ice Cube‘s album title, Lethal Injection, is a direct reference to this. Read his caption below.

I’ve been known my pops was killed. His death never added up 2 what ppl have always said maybe they think we’re idiots blind to the truth idk….but 4 u new fans, youngsters & ppl who just don’t know much notice in #StraightOuttaCompton Eazy did not get sick until after the studio incident with suge and look how he acknowledged & admits on this interview with #JimmyKimmel injecting ppl instead of shooting them is a new thing that’s done. Oh n let’s not touch the topic on Ice Cube naming his album “Lethal Injection” 💉 #FreeYourMind #RipEazyE #EazyE #F**kSugeKnight

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Eazy-E’s proteges, also spoke on their qualms about Eazy-E’s passing. They don’t buy the idea that there wasn’t some foul play.

“Even to this day, none of his kids, none of his baby mamas, his mistresses. Nobody has come up with HIV. Just rationally thinking, something had to go on,” said Wish Bone.

 

Eazy-E’s Son Thinks Suge Knight Killed His Father was originally published on theurbandaily.com

