Work/Life Balance Is So Real: This Is How You Manage A Meltdown At Work

By a show of hands, how many of you have thought out in painstaking detail, and even rehearsed, how, when, and to whom you will announce your resignation or quitting of the job you currently are on?

Decisions as to whether or not it will be full of antics and drama a la Dave Chappelle quitting during a sketch where he is is believed to have impregnated Oprah Winfrey, or silently sliding your resignation letter to your boss after your weekly Friday meetings that somehow are always scheduled for 6:00 pm have all been entertained at some point in time during our career, which, in the grand scheme of things, is healthy. Entertaining dreams how and when you may leave a job you are not particularly happy or thriving at (for whatever reason) is a lot better than acting out while on the job to express your disdain or displeasure with you boss, co-workers, or assignments. Word? Word!

If, and when, your job hands you a basket full of blues and handful of heartache for one reason or another, here are four ways to ward off a meltdown so you can keep is cute, classy and employable in the future.

Recognize the Triggers

Being cognizant of the people, things and situations that may cause you to pop off on somebody at work is half the battle in dealing with and avoiding a total meltdown. If you know that Monday morning meetings give you the blues, or that a particular employee works your nerves, be armed with the attribute of avoidance or the gift of getting gone. Recognize what may cause your triggers and seek a solution to not having to even deal with it. If you can’t avoid whatever or whomever is the cause of your grief, being prepared with favorable reactions will definitely assist.

Smile

If you have ever experienced an unwarranted and unfavorable comment or action directed towards you by your boss or co-worker, the best reaction you can give them, and yourself, is a smile. A smile, to someone who has just attempted to shade you to the high heavens, throws people off. In their minds they are wondering how on God’s green earth can you respond to foolishness with a smile. Additionally, a smile can bring you (temporarily albeit) back to a place of perceived sanity so you won’t harm your work reputation, or anybody else.

Take a Break

Fresh air, reading a verse from your green pocket bible, coffee, a cigarette, candy bar, nip of scotch strategically placed in your bottom drawer (kidding, but…not kidding) may all do wonders to keep the crazies at bay. Don’t let em do it to you girl. It ain’t worth the trouble. Take a minute to breath, read, reflect and move on.

Communicate

After you have kept the crazies that the people at work are conjuring up at bay, it is best to express your issues to your boss or human resources department in a professional manner. By documenting any off the wall instances, you may be able to file a formal complaint if it is found that you are being harassed by others with the hopes of you breaking bad on somebody and ultimately being fired.

