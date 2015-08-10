Serena Williams’ New York Magazine Photos Send Us Running To The Tennis Court For A Workout

Serena Williams graces the cover of New York Magazine and reminds us all why we need to hit the tennis court. The 33-year-old phenom has been enjoying an incredible year, she won three grand slams in six months!

Inside the issue, Serena discusses her 16-year career, clothing line and not resting on nostalgia. “I have lots of trophies, and I’m just — I’m not that person that needs to see all these trophies. I have some in my house here, some in my house there, some I don’t know what happened to ’em. I have my grand-slam trophies … somewhere.”

Although she’s the best tennis player in the world, Serena admits her first passion was designing wedding dresses. “That was my first real love,” she said, “but then I was like, listen. ‘I’m playing professional tennis. I’ll just do athletic wear.’”

We love Serena’s influence and dominance on the courts but we also can’t wait to wear her workout clothes!

New rule: put down the milk folks, it looks like tennis definitely does a body good.

