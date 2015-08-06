MoBo The Great “Pimparachi” (NEW VIDEO)

MoBo The Great is stopping at nothing with her music grind, and she’s surprised her growing fan base with a new music video earlier today.

The Chicago MC is keeping us on our toes after dropping the visuals to her new single, “Pimparachi,” which was premiered by Paper Magazine.

Showing off her impeccable freestyle flow and rebellious style on the horn-sampled track, we get a real sense of how hard she’s putting on for the Midwest city.

You can currently stream MoBo’s new mixtape, Fuck The Public, and check out the infamous moment of Jay Z bringing her on stage last year.

PHOTO CREDIT: MoBo The Great

