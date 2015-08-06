CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Lil B & Chance The Rapper Team Up For Joint Mixtape, The Game Sued For Sexual Assault & More!

Chance The Rapper and Lil B have gone ahead and released their joint mixtape together, which many thought was all talk in recent weeks. The two have been working on music together since they met not too long ago, and have just released their Free Based Freestyles project. Make sure you give it a listen. [Rap Up]

The Game is gearing up for his new dating reality show She Got Game to air on VH1 next week, but it looks like there’s already trouble brewing off the air. Reports say that the rapper is being sued for sexual assault by one of the contestants on the show, after he allegedly got touchy-feely with her while drunk at a bar. [TMZ]

It looks like the news of Robin Thicke‘s engagement to his 20-year-old girlfriend, April Love Geary, is not true. While fans went wild that the “Blurred Lines” singer was supposedly engaged, a rep revealed that the rumor is “100 percent not true.” [Gossip Cop]

Ben G. is continuing to go hard with his music hustle, and he just dropped a video for the last single on his upcoming EP, Spanish Moss & Collard Greens. The visuals for “A Hit Away” were released via All Def Digital earlier this week, and definitely show off the MC’s heavy bar game. [All Def Digital]

Cool Amerika are making sure the fun in music doesn’t stop this summer, as they’ve released the visuals to their new party anthem “Make Sum Shake.” The group incorporate some daring dancers, twerking, and everything needed for the ultimate turn-up. [ItsBizkit]

Not now
Close