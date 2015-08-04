Drake Opens Up OVO Festival Set With Meek Memes & Diss Tracks

Drake doing Back To Back with memes behind him pic.twitter.com/Vc7UGAplXp — watchLOUD (@watchLOUD) August 4, 2015

Drake is playing no games when it comes to his set tonight at the 2015 OVO Festival, and he’s granting all ticket holders’ wishes.

The Take Care rapper has finally hit the OVO Festival stage for the final night, where tons of anticipation has built around his beef with Meek Mill.

After wearing a “Free Meek Mill” shirt earlier today, fans have also said that he has been selling them at the venue for concertgoers to actually purchase.

Drizzy opened up his set by projecting a Summer Jam screen, putting up Meek memes from the Internet on it while performing “Back To Back.”

He reportedly said to the crowd in reference of Meek, “You did it to yourself boy. I won’t let nobody disrespect my city or what I stand for.”

He also performed “Charged Up,” and “Trophies,” to complete his introduction for his set.

We’ll keep you updated with videos that release from Drake’s set, but for now, stay tuned for updates.

