K Camp is just about ready to give his fans what they’ve been waiting for, as he’s announced almost all the details surrounding his debut album. Having already revealed the title as Only Way Is Up, the rapper also unveiled the project’s cover, as well as a release date for September 4th. [RapRadar]

Johnny Depp is branching out even more of his acting techniques, and his next role is taking on the feared Whitey Bulger. The FBI informant is portrayed by the veteran actor in the new movie Black Mass, which is directed by Scott Cooper, with plans to debut at the Venice Film Festival. [Entertainment Weekly]

Sesame Street is getting a makeover, as the popular children’s series is being translated into the Spanish language, and titled Sesame Amigos. The episodes will be the same as the English version, playing in 30-minute episodes, and with 26 episodes in the season, starting August 1. [LA Times]

Wiz Khalifa is having a blast while on the road with Fall Out Boy for their summer tour, and now they’re cooking up some new music for their loyal fanbases. The rapper teamed up with the band to give a more rock remix to his track, “Stayin’ Out All Night,” and may be an anthem for their Boys of Zummer Tour. [Rap-Up]

Columbus Short is back in the acting pool, and this time, he’s here to sweep the ladies off their feet. The newest trailer for Mr. Right has been released, which follows the story of a woman who swears off dating, comes across the perfect man, but there’s a catch – he works for an upscale dating service. [Youtube]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: K Camp Debuts Cover & Release Date For ‘Only Way Is Up’ Album & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

