CLOSE
Music
Home

Late Night News Recap: K Camp Debuts Cover & Release Date For ‘Only Way Is Up’ Album & More!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

K Camp is just about ready to give his fans what they’ve been waiting for, as he’s announced almost all the details surrounding his debut album. Having already revealed the title as Only Way Is Up, the rapper also unveiled the project’s cover, as well as a release date for September 4th. [RapRadar]

Johnny Depp is branching out even more of his acting techniques, and his next role is taking on the feared Whitey Bulger. The FBI informant is portrayed by the veteran actor in the new movie Black Mass, which is directed by Scott Cooper, with plans to debut at the Venice Film Festival. [Entertainment Weekly]

Sesame Street is getting a makeover, as the popular children’s series is being translated into the Spanish language, and titled Sesame Amigos. The episodes will be the same as the English version, playing in 30-minute episodes, and with 26 episodes in the season, starting August 1. [LA Times]

Wiz Khalifa is having a blast while on the road with Fall Out Boy for their summer tour, and now they’re cooking up some new music for their loyal fanbases. The rapper teamed up with the band to give a more rock remix to his track, “Stayin’ Out All Night,” and may be an anthem for their Boys of Zummer Tour. [Rap-Up]

Columbus Short is back in the acting pool, and this time, he’s here to sweep the ladies off their feet. The newest trailer for Mr. Right has been released, which follows the story of a woman who swears off dating, comes across the perfect man, but there’s a catch – he works for an upscale dating service. [Youtube]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: K Camp Debuts Cover & Release Date For ‘Only Way Is Up’ Album & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Album Cover , columbus short , Debut Album , fall out boy , johnny depp , k.camp , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , Movie Trailer , mr. right , sesame amigos , Sesame Street , whitey bulger , Wiz Khalifa

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close