CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Idris Elba Puts A Young Kid To The Test In ‘Beasts Of No Nation’ Trailer

2 reads
Leave a comment
Beasts of No Nation

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix isn’t slowing down anytime soon. They’re moving beyond their original television series and standup specials, and are now heading into the world of film. For starters, they’ll try their luck in pushing Beasts of No Nation, starring Idris Elba.

Based off of the 2005 book by Uzodinma Iweala, Beasts of No Nation follows an African child soldier fighting in his country’s civil war. In the movie’s trailer released today (July 30), Elba forces a boy to decide whether or not to kill the man possibly responsible for the deaths of the child’s family. It looks like it will be a raw, unflinching look at what it’s like to be a child in the military for a country at constant war.

The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who directed the entire first season of True Detective, so it’s no doubt that he will bring the same execution and style to the movie, as well. 

Beasts of No Nation is currently in post-production, and is set to be released on Netflix on October 16.

Also, expect to see and hear more of Elba next year. As of now, he’s currently filming three movies. Not only is he a voice in The Jungle Book and Finding Dory, he’ll also be in Star Track Beyond. And when he’s not filming, we’re sure he’ll be keeping himself busy with his budding music career. Keep grinding, Idris.

Watch the trailer for Beasts of No Nation below.

 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Netflix Orders Hip-Hop Drama for 2016

House Of Cards Season Four Is Coming To Netflix In 2016

Idris Elba Blames Not Getting James Bond Role On Daniel Craig

Idris Elba Puts A Young Kid To The Test In ‘Beasts Of No Nation’ Trailer was originally published on theurbandaily.com

beasts of no nation , idris elba , NetFlix , trailer

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 20 hours ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 21 hours ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 4 days ago
02.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close