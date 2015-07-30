Stream Dougie F’s ‘Block Party’ Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

Dougie F has already made a name for himself in the Jersey club genre, but he’s about to really take off on a more mainstream scale.

The Fool’s Gold signee has just dropped his new mixtape Block Party, and it comes right on time for the last hurrah month of the summer around the corner.

The project premiered this week via The FADER, and it reflects the New Jersey native’s views spreading from his own block, to the rest of the world.

Stream Dougie F’s Block Party tape below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

