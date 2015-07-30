Janelle Monae is heading back out on the road for her loyal fans, as she has just announced her upcoming Eephus Tour, which will be powered by Toyota. Kicking off in Philadelphia on August 12, Janelle will be heading to 8 different cities at an undisclosed secret location. She will be joined by the likes of Roman GianArthur, funk duo Deep Cotton, the R&B group St. Beauty, and Jidenna. [Rap-Up]

ItsTheReal is making more rounds with their podcast, and this time around, they recruited the Migos to sit down with them for an interesting discussion. Quavo and Takeoff came to the duo’s apartment, where they discussed Gucci Mane’s frequent releases, their favorite ad-libs and more. [Soundcloud]

John Legend is teaming up with his Get Lifted team members, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, to executive produce WGN America’s pulse-pounding thriller, “Underground.” The singer and his team are set to also oversee the score, the soundtrack and the musical aspects pertaining to the series. [Variety]

My ex is married and having a baby. I’m over here married to MUSIC and pregnant with this ALBUM. — JoJo (@iamjojo) July 27, 2015

JoJo is almost ready to give her patient fans the music that she has been putting her heart and soul into, and she revealed the news in a pretty interesting way. The R&B songstress wrote on her Twitter, “My ex is married and having a baby. I’m over here married to MUSIC and pregnant with this ALBUM.” [E! News]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: Janelle Monae Announces Eephus Tour, Migos On ItstheReal & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: