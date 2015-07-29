The Game Searches For The Right One On ‘She’s Got Game’

Earlier this year, The Game announced that he was going to be the center of a new dating show called She’s Got Game, and we’re getting closer and closer to see what’s in store.

The Cali rapper stars in the new Vh1 series, where he searches for true love for all of America to see, and we finally have our first teaser for what’s in store.

The show focuses around The Game and 10 women who are competing to see who will win his heart by the end of the 10-episode series.

With tons of celebrity friends making some cameos to help him pick the best option, it’s sure to be another dating reality show we won’t forget.

Watch the first preview of She’s Got Game above and tune in on Aug. 10 on VH1 at 9 p.m. for the premiere.

