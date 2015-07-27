Nick Gordon Is Reportedly On Suicide Watch Following Bobbi Kristina’s Death

Yesterday, loved ones of Bobbi Kristina said their goodbyes to the young daughter of Whitney Houston, as she passed away after being in a coma for the past few months.

After her being found unconscious in a bathtub in January, falling into a coma, and eventually being taken off life support, the 22-year-old was fighting for her life, surrounded by the love of family members.

Her death is now reportedly being investigated as a homicide, with her longtime boyfriend Nick Gordon being a prime suspect in the case. According to the NY Daily News, he is now on suicide watch following the news of her death.

The site reports:

“Nick is on suicide watch,” a source told the gossip site. “He is out of control with regret and sadness. He keeps saying that if only [Bobbi Kristina] had heard his voice, things would have been different. She may have lived.”

Gordon already faces a $10 million lawsuit accusing him of beating Bobbi Kristina while they were together, as well as stealing from her while she has been in a coma.

We are keeping the loved ones of Bobbi in our prayers during this tragic time.

