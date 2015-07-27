CLOSE
Juicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa “Whole Thang” (NEW VIDEO)

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa aren’t keeping themselves out of this summer’s music conversation, and they’ve dropped the visuals to their collab track, “Whole Thang.”

The two MC’s team up for the hyped up song, which could become a new banger for club-goers this summer season.

The visuals see Juicy and Wiz going hard in their rhymes, with Wiz smoking a blunt as usual, with Juicy flashing some of his shiny bling for the cameras.

See the new music video for the go-hard track, off of Juicy’s long-awaited THC album above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Juicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa “Whole Thang” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Juicy J , music video , new video , Wiz Khalifa

