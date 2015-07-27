Bobby Brown Releases Statement On Bobbi K’s Death: Krissy Is An Angel

Before she was found unresponsive in a bath tub, no one could have predicted Bobbi Kristina’s life would be cut so drastically short. Kristina, who was in hospice care for nearly a month, passed away late last night sending shock waves through the Internet. We imagine the unbearable pain loved ones feel must be feeling as the initial shock settles. Bobbi Kristina’s dad Bobbi Brown released this statement:

“Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable. We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”

Bobby was seen leaving the Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia where Kristina died, last night.

Friends, family and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the tragic story.

