Bobby Brown Releases Statement On Bobbi K’s Death: Krissy Is An Angel

Before she was found unresponsive in a bath tub, no one could have predicted Bobbi Kristina’s life would be cut so drastically short. Kristina, who was in hospice care for nearly a month, passed away late last night sending shock waves through the Internet. We imagine the unbearable pain loved ones feel must be feeling as the initial shock settles. Bobbi Kristina’s dad Bobbi Brown released this statement:
“Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable. We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”
Bobby was seen leaving the Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia where Kristina died, last night.
Friends, family and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the tragic story.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebs React To Bobbi Kristina’s Death
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
Bobbi Kristina Brown, Daughter Of Whitney Houston, Dies At 22
Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
1 of 27
1. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years: 1993- 2015
Bobbi Kristina passed away on July 26 after a month in hospice care but leaves behind a photo legacy filled with smiles and iconic moments. Scroll through this gallery for incredible pictures from her lifetime.
2 of 27
2. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
Whitney Houston, Husband Bobby Brown And Bobbi Kristina arrive At The 4Th Annual International Achievement In Arts Awards In Los Angeles, Ca, October 11, 1998.
3 of 27
3. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
4 of 27
4. Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
5 of 27
5. 80600247
6 of 27
6. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
ANAHEIM, CA – AUGUST 07: In this handout image provided by Disney Parks, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and their daughter Bobbi Kristina are greeted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for the premiere of 'The Princess Diaries 2' at the Disneyland Resort August 7, 2004 in Anaheim, California.
7 of 27
7. 90436238
8 of 27
8. Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
9 of 27
9. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
10 of 27
10. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
11 of 27
11. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
12 of 27
12. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
13 of 27
13. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
14 of 27
14. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
15 of 27
15. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
16 of 27
16. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
17 of 27
17. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
18 of 27
18. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
19 of 27
19. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
20 of 27
20. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
21 of 27
21. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
22 of 27
22. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
23 of 27
23. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
24 of 27
24. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
25 of 27
25. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
26 of 27
26. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
27 of 27
27. Bobbi Kristina Through The Years
Bobby Brown Releases Statement On Bobbi K’s Death: Krissy Is An Angel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com