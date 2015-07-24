InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Remembers The First Time She Fell In Love With Writing

Before Jill Scott became the sultry songstress she is today, she was Jilly from Philly, the smart school girl with a bright future. During an interview on InterludesLIVE, Jill Scott opened up to host, Smokey Fontaine about her childhood, citing her fabulous English teacher as the woman who first helped her get exciting about writing.

She also revealed that the very first poem she ever wrote was to her school and surprisingly recited the beginning of the poem from memory.

“Education is like a flower, and a bouquet you gave to me,” she recited. “You taught me about the land, the stars, the moon and the sea. I was like a tower with no open door. You gave me light when in dark, showed me things I’d never seen before.”

