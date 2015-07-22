CLOSE
Music
Home

Pharrell “Freedom” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s safe to say “Freedom” has reached a whole new level.

Pharrell is just one of many artists who hopped on board the Apple Music train, offering hip-hop lovers across the country a brand new music platform to get what’s new and what’s hot.

The 42-year-old artist officially showcased his brand new business endeavor with the release of a new music video for the track “Freedom,” which he’s been playing live – although we haven’t heard the studio version until today. Though the singer-songwriter is technically signed with Apple, he did everyone a solid by uploading the new single to YouTube for us all to enjoy.

The song pretty much defines what one might call a “Pharrell classic” – it’s a funky, feel good, and bouncy as expected. But the music video is anything but ordinary, taking viewers around the world to various spots and scenes, from New York City to a sweatshop in China.

Have a look at the must-watch music video above if you missed its first drop on Apple.

SOURCE: Hot New Hip Hop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

Pharrell Williams

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Continue reading Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Pharrell “Freedom” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

freedom , new music , new video , Pharrell , YouTube

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 3 days ago
03.28.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 3 days ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 4 days ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 4 days ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 5 days ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 5 days ago
03.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close