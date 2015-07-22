Pharrell “Freedom” (NEW VIDEO)

It’s safe to say “Freedom” has reached a whole new level.

Pharrell is just one of many artists who hopped on board the Apple Music train, offering hip-hop lovers across the country a brand new music platform to get what’s new and what’s hot.

The 42-year-old artist officially showcased his brand new business endeavor with the release of a new music video for the track “Freedom,” which he’s been playing live – although we haven’t heard the studio version until today. Though the singer-songwriter is technically signed with Apple, he did everyone a solid by uploading the new single to YouTube for us all to enjoy.

The song pretty much defines what one might call a “Pharrell classic” – it’s a funky, feel good, and bouncy as expected. But the music video is anything but ordinary, taking viewers around the world to various spots and scenes, from New York City to a sweatshop in China.

Have a look at the must-watch music video above if you missed its first drop on Apple.

SOURCE: Hot New Hip Hop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

