Trina is weaving out the guys who do wrong one at a time, and her new track “Real One” is the anthem for any lady who can relate.

The “Look Back At Me” femcee just dropped the visuals for the smooth song, and recruited the likes of Rico Love to provide some sensual lyrics for the hook.

The video features Trina in many different ensembles, including one in all glow-in-the-dark, as she rhymes about her vow to never let the wrong one in her life again.

Check out the new visuals from Trina and Rico love above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Trina Feat. Rico Love “Real One” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: