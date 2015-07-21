CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Daniel Radcliffe Raps “The Real Slim Shady,” & More!

Daniel Radcliffe might be known for his role in the famous Harry Potter movies, but he seems to be an Eminem fan aside from it all. The actor recently stopped at a karaoke pub in Half Moon Bay, California, where he performed the rapper’s “The Real Slim Shady” track with his girlfriend. It’s one epic video that you need to watch. [Complex]

Terrence J has come a long way since his starting days of hosting on 106 & Park, and now the television personality is taking his talents to the White House. The 33-year-old has been announced as the official moderator of keynote conversation with First Lady Michelle Obama a the Beat Odds Summit. The panel will occur on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM EST. [Twitter]

Marty Grimes has dropped the remix track to Blackbear’s rising hit track “Dirty Laundry,” which is off the album Dead Roses. The Bay Area MC adds his unique style to the brand new version, speaking on his mistakes, good and bad, and some of his temptations. [Soundcloud]

Another tragedy in the world have love has come, and this time it involves a quick divorce between country stars Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. The two, who married in 2005, have already finalized their divorce after Blake filed, releasing a statement that read, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.” [Gossip Cop]

