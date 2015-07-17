CLOSE
Music
OG Maco “Sposed” (NEW MUSIC)

OG Maco

OG Maco is having an interesting week indeed.

The Atlanta rapper is coming off of some controversy surrounding Future and his lyrics involving drugs. After exchanging a few words, Maco announced earlier this week that the two Southern rappers made amends.

Today, OG Maco releases a new record inspired by the Freebandz rapper, who released his DS2 album earlier today. In “Sposed,” the Phresh-produced track features Maco dropping gems. When Maco shared the song, he added this message:

From the vault.

Its obvious who my inspiration was for it.

Go get that #DS2 !!!

Stream “Sposed” below and let us know your thoughts.

OG Maco "Sposed" (NEW MUSIC)

Atlanta rappers , freebandz , Future , new music , OG Maco , Sposed

