OG Maco “Sposed” (NEW MUSIC)

OG Maco is having an interesting week indeed.
The Atlanta rapper is coming off of some controversy surrounding Future and his lyrics involving drugs. After exchanging a few words, Maco announced earlier this week that the two Southern rappers made amends.
Today, OG Maco releases a new record inspired by the Freebandz rapper, who released his DS2 album earlier today. In “Sposed,” the Phresh-produced track features Maco dropping gems. When Maco shared the song, he added this message:
From the vault.
Its obvious who my inspiration was for it.
Go get that #DS2 !!!
Stream “Sposed” below and let us know your thoughts.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future
8 photos Launch gallery
19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future
1. His full government name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Former fiancee Ciara has a tattoo of the letter "N" on her ring finger for Nayvadius.Source:Getty 2 of 8
3. His stage name was born when members of the hip-hop musical collective, The Dungeon Family, called him "The Future."Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. Before he was Future, he was known as Meathead of Da Connect.Source:Hennessy 4 of 8
5. He was shot in the right hand at the age of 14 or 15.Source:Getty 5 of 8
6. Future wrote the hook for Ludacris' "Blueberry Yum Yum."Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. Future is a fan of Shakespeare. He's said, ""When I went to school, I would read Shakespeare and just fell in love with how he mixed his words. I started playing around and writing poems, reading poems."Source:Getty 7 of 8
8. As a kid, he learned the lyrics to all of Too $hort's songs.Source:Getty 8 of 8
