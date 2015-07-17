OG Maco “Sposed” (NEW MUSIC)

OG Maco is having an interesting week indeed.

The Atlanta rapper is coming off of some controversy surrounding Future and his lyrics involving drugs. After exchanging a few words, Maco announced earlier this week that the two Southern rappers made amends.

Today, OG Maco releases a new record inspired by the Freebandz rapper, who released his DS2 album earlier today. In “Sposed,” the Phresh-produced track features Maco dropping gems. When Maco shared the song, he added this message:

From the vault. Its obvious who my inspiration was for it. Go get that #DS2 !!!

Stream “Sposed” below and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

