IfIDieInPoliceCustody: Heartbreaking Hashtag Goes Viral After Sandra Bland’s Mysterious Death

One of the most heartbreaking hashtags to ever hit the internet went viral on social media recently: #IfIDieInPoliceCustody. When things go viral, this means they’re trending. In the wake of 28-year-old Sandra Bland’s untimely death while in police custody, people are demanding answers. She was pulled over for not using a turn signal, brutalized during her arrest (assault on a public servant) and was found dead in her jail cell three days later.

Of course the authorities are claiming she hanged herself in that cell, but Bland’s family and friends maintain that she was happy and excited to start a new job at Prairie View A&M University.

Thankfully social media has banned together with Bland’s family to continue questioning her death. Her name became a trending topic and then #IfIDieInPoliceCustody exploded with people sharing heartbreaking requests if they were to face the same fate as Bland and so many others, like Kimberlee-Randle King and Kindra Darnell Chapman who both were found dead in their jail cells.

Authorities are supposed to protect and serve and when civilians are under their custody, they’re vulnerable to whatever those officers of the law decide to do. It’s not like we haven’t seen countless video footage of police using excessive force while arresting people, so believing that officers could possibly have something to do with the deaths of these poor souls in custody wouldn’t be far-fetched.

The #IfIDieInPoliceCustody hashtag may be heartbreaking, but what it’s doing is telling a narrative of people who wouldn’t want their family members to have to swallow that their loved one took their own life. It opens up the possibility of police wrongdoing and creates a level of accountability for police who believe they’re above the law.

Check out some of the soul-stirring tweets:

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody Know that I loved life and would never had tried to kill myself. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 17, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody ask every question, and know that I did not end my own life. And protest in the spirit of the founding fathers. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 17, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody Do not let Don Lemon within 10 feet of whatever State I died in. Do not let him utter my name. — Laffn@u (@KimShoeCrzy) July 17, 2015

#Ifidieinpolicecustody Do not make calls for peace or forgiveness. Do not speculate about my mental state. I'm Black and constantly enraged. — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) July 17, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody it was murder trust me im not gonna commit suicide im waiting to get out so i can expose them — StopKillingOurKids (@Equal_Lefts) July 17, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody Don't call @CNN Don't wait for @deray Don't sing about me. Take your hands, ball them up into fists, and swing back. — Josh (@professorvalzod) July 17, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody, tell my family to only speak with black media first. I don't trust mainstream media to treat me fairly. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) July 17, 2015

I actually can't take the realness of #IfIDieInPoliceCustody right now so many young Blk people prepping for that possibility is so painful — MichaelaAngela Davis (@MichaelaAngelaD) July 17, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody question everything. Don't believe a word they say. Demand the truth by any means necessary. — ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) July 17, 2015

#ifidieinpolicecustody make sure the world knows how inspiring my story can be. pic.twitter.com/zwymNlSYwA — Nigga means ILY (@Kamdranee) July 16, 2015

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody there's a great possibility that I wasn't even breaking the law or resisting. I was just black. — Francesca Davis (@LipstickNLegos) July 16, 2015

According to Time magazine, the Pentagon has provided local police with $4.3 billion worth of military hardware and that is why every photo we see of Ferguson, MO looks like Iraq. There's all black wearing special-ops cops and armored vehicles straight out of a war movie. Instead of calming civil unrest, armed authorities are making things worse! Members of Peshmerga forces in action during the clashes with Islamic State militants.

Hands up, don't shoot. Protestors peacefully defy the police's urges in dispersing.

Peshmerga forces, supported by People's Protection Units (YPG), enters the center of Makhmur town of Mosul city, Iraq Smoke covers the presidential palace compound in Baghdad in 2003 during a massive US-led air raid on the Iraqi capital.

Police detain a man on August 12, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri.

Fierce clashes keep going on between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State-led armed group members outside the Selalet neighborhood in Mosul. Police take up position to control demonstrators who were protesting.

Masked Palestinians from the radical Islamic Jihad movement burn Israeli and US flags during a demonstration against the presence of US troops in Iraq.

Voters turned out in surprisingly high numbers for Iraq's first free election in half a century, defying insurgents who unleashed suicide bombers and mortar attacks that killed at least 37 people in 2005.

Protestors hold up signs that display their message.

Ferguson has experienced two days of violent protests since the killing but, this protest was peaceful. Police take up position to control demonstrators who were protesting the killing of teenager Michael Brown.

Police guard a Quick Trip gas station that was burned after Michael Brown protests.

Tear gas hangs in the air as police force protestors from the business district into nearby neighborhoods on August 11, 2014 in Ferguson.

A child uses a rag to shield his face from tear gas being fired by police who used it to force protestors from the business district into nearby neighborhoods.

With their hands raised, residents gather at a police line as the neighborhood is locked down after protests. A police officer standing watch as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown conceals his/her identity.

Police stand watch as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown. Hands up!

Peshmerga forces have entered Iraqs northern town of Makhmur and repelled Islamic State militants.

The 4th day of the protests in Ferguson. A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown carries what appears to be a Molotov cocktail.

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown. One of them drops to her knees.

A demonstrator protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, while protecting himself from the tear gas.

Demonstrators don't give up and continue to protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown.

Demonstrators approach the police with hands up, now a symbol of defiance. Demonstrators running away from the tear gas.

Protestors rallying through the tear gas and rubber bullets.

An Al Jazeera television crew, covering demonstrators protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, scramble for cover as police fire tear gas into their reporting position.

A young woman walks from a corner after police standing near the corner fired tear gas at her.

Police surround and detain two people in a car. We still have no clue why there was a sniper, poised and ready.

Police watch over demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown. 