Late Night News Recap: A One Direction Member Is Going To Be A Father, Ciara Sings National Anthem At MLB All-Star Game & More!

A member of the sensational boy band One Direction is going to be a father, and fans are losing their minds over it. E! News has confirmed that Louis Tomlinson and his stylist girlfriend Briana Jungwirth are expecting a child together, and they are “super excited about it.” Congratulations to the adorable couple. [E! News]

Ciara is pretty used to getting up on a stage in front of thousands of people, but singing the National Anthem to a stadium of people would make anyone nervous. The Jackie singer took the field at the MLB All-Star game, where she did a great job singing the Star-Spangled Banner for the crowd. [Miss Info]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been hard at work on set of his new movie Central Intelligence, but although the film is a comedy, his recent injury didn’t look too funny. The actor recently displayed a pretty intense injury on his finger, that made it look like it snapped almost in half. Fortunately, the injury is fake, as The Rock was sporting a prosthetic hand, which was confirmed after fans were freaking out in the comments. [TMZ]

Omen is finally giving his fans just what they have been patiently waiting for, and he made sure to include some creativity with it. The Dreamville artist just announced debut album Elephant Eyes, which is set to drop on July 21, and he did it by way of creating a parody of Love & Hip Hop. [Hip Hop DX]

