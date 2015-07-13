CLOSE
Sevyn Streeter Feat. B.O.B. "Shoulda Been There" (NEW MUSIC)

Sevyn Streeter is ready to give fans what they’ve been patiently waiting for with her debut album, but she has something else on the way in the meantime.

The “Don’t Kill The Fun” singer dropped her brand new song “Shoulda Been There,” featuring her boyfriend B.O.B., which is off of her upcoming Shoulda Been There Pt. 1 project that releases on July 17.

The new song is pretty ironic, considering it’s about being taken for granted by an ex, with her new boo joining her to add some more flavor.

Sevyn wrote about the track on TheShadeRoom:

The title track is basically saying what EVERYONE should say to their ex girl/dude that took them for granted & then tried to fix things once you’ve moved on. Why did it take them to see you happy with someone else to realize that they had a good thing? How selfish of them to now be calling!! Where were they when we really needed them to be like that? So what I do…I wrote a song about it. It also features B.o.B….oh the irony (😏) Especially because I wrote it about my ex. You know how dat shii go😜. They take you for granted until somebody takes you off the market…just tell’em I’ve moved on…#ShouldaBeenThere 😛

Check out the lyric video to the new track from Sevyn and B.O.B., and let us know your thoughts.

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom | PHOTO CREDIT: The Brand Group

Sevyn Streeter Feat. B.O.B. “Shoulda Been There” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

