Meek Mill just keeps on winning, as he’s landed number 1 on the charts for a second week in a row with his album Dreams Worth More Than Money. In the 11-day period since his album release, ending on July 9, the Philly rapper has sold a total of 307,000 copies, which is combined with the 246,000 units he moved in the first week. [Rap-Up]

Derwin and Melanie are making their return to The Game for the final episode of the show’s last season, and fans could not be more excited. Tia Mowry revealed the news on her Instagram, by posting a photo of her and Pooch Hall filming a scene on set of the popular series. [Instagram]

Justin Bieber might have received tons of jokes about his feminine appearance in the past, but now he’s gotten the last laugh. The pop singer went on Lip Sync Battle, where he performed Fergie’s 2006 smash hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” while competing against Deion Sanders. who he got pretty close with. [Rap-Up]

Run The Jewels have quite the words for Bill O’Reilly, and they definitely aren’t hesitant to bite their tongues. The duo appeared on DJ Whoo Kid’s radio show, where Killer Mike called the talk show host a “cocksucker.” He stated, “How can you say that Hip-Hop is the root of all evil, and then news of you beating your wife surfaces?” [Youtube]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Late Night News Recap: Meek Mill Stays No. 1 For Second Week, Tia Mowry & Pooch Hall Back For ‘The Game’ Finale & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

