Kevin Gates “Kno One” (NEW MUSIC)

1 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Kevin Gates switches up his style on his latest track, “Kno One.”

Spittin’ nothing but facts, the 29-year-old artist raps: “She say I’m a dog, but it takes one to know one.” True.

Produced by The Featherstones and IKENNA FuNkEn, the catchy tune only gets more wild as it progresses. Kevin, who’s known for his wild sexual adventures, talks sex in front of his mirror and more.

In case you forgot, the 29-year-old once admitted to having sex with his cousin, even after he found out they were related.

Listen to his latest just below and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

Kevin Gates “Kno One” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

cousin , Incest , Kevin Gates , kno one , new music , sex

