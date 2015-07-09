CLOSE
Music
Home

Beyonce & D.R.A.M. Hit The Studio To Hopefully Make More Happy Music For Queen Bey

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Since the summer started, D.R.A.M.‘s smash hit song “Cha Cha” has quickly became a sensation in the music world, but he got the biggest co-sign ever from Beyonce.

The 4 singer posted a video of her dancing to the catchy track to her Instagram last month, stating that the song made her happy, and of course, took its popularity to the next level.

Now, the Hampton singer is getting the opportunity of a lifetime, as he got to hit up the studio with Queen Bey herself earlier today.

Posting a photo to his Instagram of the two posing in the studio, we can only hope that the two are working on some new fire, which we know will make Bey very happy if she can help it.

D.R.A.M. is definitely winning right now, and we can’t wait to see the magic that they’re hopefully creating.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Beyonce Shares Pics Of Rehearsals For Stevie Wonder's "All-Star Grammy Salute" (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Shares Pics Of Rehearsals For Stevie Wonder's "All-Star Grammy Salute" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Beyonce Shares Pics Of Rehearsals For Stevie Wonder’s “All-Star Grammy Salute” (PHOTOS)

Beyonce Shares Pics Of Rehearsals For Stevie Wonder's "All-Star Grammy Salute" (PHOTOS)

Beyonce & D.R.A.M. Hit The Studio To Hopefully Make More Happy Music For Queen Bey was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , d.r.a.m. , music , studio

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close