Scott Disick Skips Out On Penelope’s Disneyland Birthday, Shouts Her Out On Instagram Instead

Penelope Disick's birthday at Disneyland - Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Kim Kardashian

All aboard!

Yesterday was Penelope Disick‘s third birthday and her mom spared no expense making sure her mini-me had a good time.

Bringing some of the krew along for the awesome adventure, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim K., North West, Kris Jenner, Mason Disick, and even Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted  joining “P” in the magical world of Disneyland on Wednesday.

Penelope Disick's birthday at Disneyland - Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Kim Kardashian

It was hard to tell if P and North were having fun – they both have the best poker faces we’ve ever seen in children, especially when paparazzi are lurking.

North was terrified of one of the rides, but was a good sport and hung in there for her cousin’s big day. P kept her game face on throughout the extravaganza and enjoyed the company of her MILFY mama.

Before you ask, Scott Disick did not attend his daughter’s birthday festivities this time around. He opted to shout her out on the ‘Gram, a move not typical of the Lord.

As we all know, Kourtney and Scott are going through a rough breakup at the moment. We thought P’s birthday would bring him out of hiding, but the reality TV star and father of three wished his daughter a happy birthday on social media instead:

Instagram Photo

New reports say Scott’s pals are urging him to go to rehab. TMZ writes:

Sources tell us Kourtney was peeved about Disick missing Penelope‘s party at Disneyland on Wednesday, and she was told some of Disick’s pals feel it’s more evidence he’s off the wagon again.

We’re told they’ve been trying to convince him to get treatment — even before the bday screw up — and they think they’re on a deadline. Scott’s scheduled to host a party Friday night at 1Oak in Las Vegas … which the friends think is a dire mistake.

Our sources say they want him to cancel the appearance and get into a treatment program instead.

Kourtney seems to be doing well, even with all the drama. At the Tuesday night premiere of The Gallows, her momager Kris Jenner assured us the eldest Kardashian is “good.”

Penelope Disick's birthday at Disneyland - North West, Kim Kardashian

According to Gossip Cop, Kris had this to say:

But that changed on Tuesday night, when Jenner faced the media at the premiere for The Gallows, which stars Cassidy Gifford, the daughter of close friend Kathie Lee Gifford. Asked how Kardashian “is doing,” Jenner replied, “Kourtney’s good. She’s good. Hanging in there.”

Scott’s got some beautiful kids and we’d hate to see him miss out on their biggest moments, so we hope he gets it together and comes back around soon.

Check out more photos of the krew at Disneyland via the gallery below.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Penelope Disick's birthday at Disneyland - Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Kim Kardashian

Scott Disick Skips Out On Penelope’s Disneyland Birthday, Shouts Her Out On Instagram Instead was originally published on globalgrind.com

