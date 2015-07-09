CLOSE
Entertainment News
Late Night News Recap: WE Tv To Launch ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop,’ MTV Releases ‘White People’ & More!

Russell Simmons Hosts Foundation For Ethnic Understanding Benefit

Some of your favorites in hip-hop, and their children, are coming to television screen near you. WE tv is getting ready to premiere their new reality series Growing Up Hip-Hop, and it will feature the likes of Damon Dash, Rev RunRussell Simmons, Master P, El Debarge and Pepa. As far as the kids side, we’ll see Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, Boogie, Kristina Debarge and more. [Billboard]

MTV is giving us a new documentary, and this time, it’s going to make white people feel pretty uncomfortable, but for good reason. The network is launching a new series called White People on July 22, which will address people’s “whiteness” and unspoken racial issues. [Vulture]

Gangrene has finally announced his highly-anticipated third album You Disgust Me, which is dropping on Mass Appeal Records on August 7th. The Alchemist and Oh No come together once again to deliver us some gritty and intense lyricism, with guest features such as Action Bronson, Your Old Droog, Fashawn, Havoc, Chuck Strangers, Evidence and Sean Price. [Soundcloud]

Alus is giving us another taste of what she’s ready to grace us with on her project Talk It, and she teams up with Dougie F for the title track. Premiered by The Source earlier today, the smooth vocal sounds of the 21-year-old will definitely bring a pleasant chill up your spine on first listen. [The Source]

G-Two is slowly but surely getting us all ready for the release of his anticipated project, Neo-Noir, and is giving us another street banger to bump this summer season. Dropping new track “Timb$,” the PG County Maryland native spits some hard bars over the pulsing, catchy beat. Listen to his new track above. [Soundcloud]

