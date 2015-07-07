CLOSE
Lil Wayne Announces Lil’ Weezyana Festival In New Orleans With A Hot Boys Reunion

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen every member of the Hot Boys together on one stage, but fans can look forward to the group reuniting next month.

Lil Wayne has just announced the first annual Lil’ Weezyana Festival, taking place in his hometown of New Orleans on August 28th, which will feature an official reunion performance of the veteran group, among “other surprises”

Juvenile, Turk, and B.G., who is currently incarcerated for a 14-year-sentence, will hit the stage at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square with the Free Weezy Album rapper.

Weezy’s manager, Cortez Bryant, tweeted:

We coming home to give the city the greatest concert ever!

For presale tickets, fans can purchase them on Wednesday, July 8, while tickets for the general public go on sale on Saturday, July 11.

Are you going to cop your tickets to the festival?

