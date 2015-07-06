Kidd Kidd has been released from jail at Rikers Island after he was arrested during the XXL Freshmen show in NYC just last week.

After video footage hit the web of the G-Unit rapper being escorted out of the Best Buy Theater by police authorities, reports surfaced that an out-of-state warrant was issued for him.

Reports say that Kidd Kidd is being accused of assaulting and strangling a woman during a domestic dispute a few months ago, with police arresting him just before his set at the XXL show.

XXL reports that he was released from Rikers over the July 4th weekend, following his G-Unit brothers posting up for his $5,000 bond in New York criminal court, and $100,000 from the Supreme Court in front of the Judge Larry Stephen.

Arrangements are now being made for him to turn himself into New Orleans authorities, although his lawyer believes that the filed allegations are “totally baseless.”

See the photo of a newly-released Kidd Kidd above. We will keep you updated on his case.

SOURCE: XXL | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kidd Kidd Gets Released From Jail After $105,000 Bond Posted By G-Unit was originally published on globalgrind.com

