If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Condoleezza Rice Sings “Amazing Grace,” Michael Douglas’ Mom Dies At 92, & MORE!

We’re still not over President Obama‘s soulful rendition of “Amazing Grace,” but that didn’t stop Condoleezza Rice from showing off her vocal ability in honor of Independence Day. Watch Ms. Rice sing “Amazing Grace” here. [Gossip Cop]
We are sad to report that Michael Douglas‘ mom, Diana Douglas Webster, has passed away at the age of 92. After a long battle with cancer, the actor died in a Woodland Hills, California hospital on Friday night. We pray for her family and loved ones. [CNN]
Over sixty people died on a ferry that capsized right after leaving its port in the Philippines. Now, authorities are holding the ferry’s owners responsible by filing murder charges against them. [Al Jazeera]
Authorities found three dead bodies inside of two Boothbay Harbor houses. The victims are reportedly a man and woman in their 70s, as well as another man in his 40s. The circumstances surrounding the victims’ deaths were not disclosed to the public. [Daily Mail]
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Lookin' Like The Man: The Best Photos Of President Obama During The 2015 State Of The Union (PHOTOS)
1. Obama begins his State of the Union speech, one of the shortest of his presidency.1 of 14
2. "I see you, Alan Gross."2 of 14
3. See? Mr. Gross' positivity definitely raised everyone's spirits in the house.3 of 14
4. It was hard to ignore.4 of 14
5. Boehner's mug however, proved he wasn't pleased with much of anything.5 of 14
6. This woman was pretty geeked to meet Obama, no?6 of 14
7. Biden is always there to cheer on the president.7 of 14
8. Oh, and Alan Gross.8 of 14
9. Thumbs up to Obama's supporters.9 of 14
10. "Looking like the man when I walk thru."10 of 14
11. When someone doesn't understand the point of middle class economics.11 of 14
12. Obama made sure to greet most of his supporters before and after his speech.12 of 14
13. One of the night's best moments.13 of 14
14. A great and inspirational speech for the masses.14 of 14
