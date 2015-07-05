If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Condoleezza Rice Sings “Amazing Grace,” Michael Douglas’ Mom Dies At 92, & MORE!

We’re still not over President Obama‘s soulful rendition of “Amazing Grace,” but that didn’t stop Condoleezza Rice from showing off her vocal ability in honor of Independence Day. Watch Ms. Rice sing “Amazing Grace” here. [Gossip Cop]

We are sad to report that Michael Douglas‘ mom, Diana Douglas Webster, has passed away at the age of 92. After a long battle with cancer, the actor died in a Woodland Hills, California hospital on Friday night. We pray for her family and loved ones. [CNN]

Over sixty people died on a ferry that capsized right after leaving its port in the Philippines. Now, authorities are holding the ferry’s owners responsible by filing murder charges against them. [Al Jazeera]

Authorities found three dead bodies inside of two Boothbay Harbor houses. The victims are reportedly a man and woman in their 70s, as well as another man in his 40s. The circumstances surrounding the victims’ deaths were not disclosed to the public. [Daily Mail]

