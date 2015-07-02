The 2015 BET Awards this past weekend was full of tons of memorable moments and performances, but of course, it came with some intense rumors.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill made their first awards carpet debut as a couple, but they were already becoming the face of some of the outside rumors, as her ex-boyfriend Safaree claimed he was banned from attending.

This sparked speculation that the Philly rapper was behind his alleged banning, but it turns out, that’s not the case. Sitting down with Sway on Sway In the Morning, Meek cleared the air when asked about the situation, stating:

“What we gotta get him banned from the BET Award for? He ain’t never been at the BET Awards by himself. I don’t even think he was invited.”

Well, that’s that. While he didn’t get him banned, he did slip a little shot in there about Safaree not being with Nicki anymore.

See the clip of his explanation above, and watch the rest of his interview with Sway below.

Meek Mill Clears The Air On Allegedly Getting Safaree Banned From BET Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

