Beyonce treated her Instagram family to a special rainbow version of “7/11” in her latest Instagram video. The visual remix shows her rockin’ sexy colorful outfits, neon wigs and quirky dance moves in support of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 26 historic ruling in favor of legalizing marriage for same-sex couples. She captioned her new video simply:

Never Too Late #LoveWins ❤️

