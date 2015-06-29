Church Announcements: Is There A Conspiracy Against Diddy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After watching The BET Awards, Pastor Deacon Reverend Bartholomew is convinced there a conspiracy against Diddy. Find out why when you click on the audio player to listen to the Church Announcements!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
RELATED: Church Announcements: Male Choir Member Gets Sex-Change! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Church Announcements For Men Who Used To Like Men [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Church Announcements For People Who Look Like LeBron James In The Face [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
2015 BET Award Performances
2015 BET Award Performances
1. You Wanna Rumble With The Bee?!Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Nicki Minaj & Meek MillSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Jason Derulo, Ciara & Tinashe Join The Rhythm NationSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Ne-Yo, Smokey Robinson & Robin ThickeSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Pharrell & DiddySource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Ciara Channels JanetSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. 5,4,3,2,1Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Chris Brown & TygaSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Bad Boy For LifeSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Tamar & K. Michelle Hug It OutSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Patti Labelle Hits All The NotesSource:Getty 12 of 12
P. Diddy's Transformation Over The Years
P. Diddy's Transformation Over The Years
1. Diddy and the one and only Biggie Smalls in 1995.Source:Getty 1 of 25
2. Diddy all laughs next to Andre Harrell.Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Diddy and Mase at the 11th Annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 1997.Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Diddy and B.I.G.Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Diddy flaunting his bling in 1997.Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Diddy in a baggy suit.Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Diddy in camouflage.Source:Getty 7 of 25
8. Old school Diddy.Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Diddy shining next to Tyra Banks.Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. The super throwback of Diddy and Lil Kim.Source:Getty 10 of 25
11. Bow tie Diddy.Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. Diddy and the kids back in '04.Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. Mowhawk Diddy in '04.Source:Getty 13 of 25
14. Diddy maxin' and relaxin' in all white in 2005.Source:Getty 14 of 25
15. Diddy with the shiny puffer vest on.Source:Getty 15 of 25
16. Diddy in all black everything back in '08.Source:Getty 16 of 25
17. Diddy nurturing his baby, Sean John, in 2008.Source:Getty 17 of 25
18. Diddy cleans up nice.Source:Getty 18 of 25
19. Diddy, the king of branding.Source:Getty 19 of 25
20. Calm Diddy Combs.Source:Getty 20 of 25
21. Diddy with Dem Boyz.Source:Getty 21 of 25
22. Diddy gets his inspirational speech on at Howard University last year.Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Diddy, the family man.Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. Old school Diddy was a ladies man, but Cassie got 2015 Diddy locked down.Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. Diddy still looking good in 2015.Source:Getty 25 of 25
Church Announcements: Is There A Conspiracy Against Diddy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com