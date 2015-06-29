Did Tracee Ellis Ross Throw Shade At Tyga & Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Headkrack has your morning wrap up of the 2015 BET Awards! Who was notably absent from the Bad Boy reunion? Plus, did Tracee Ellis Ross throw a little shade at Tyga & Chris Brown before they came on stage? Listen to the audio and decide for yourself on this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot!
2015 BET Award Performances
