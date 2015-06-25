CLOSE
GAME TIME: 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Drake courtside, Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Game Three

Drake is one of the most animated courtside fans of all time.

Between cheering on his home team, the Toronto Raptors, and biggin’ up his favorite players, we think it’s safe to say that in Drake’s eyes, ball is life. He takes his courtside time pretty seriously, even keeping a lint roller handy to make sure he’s fresh and clean at all times.

With that said, we’d be surprised if Drizzy isn’t at Madison Square Garden tonight for the 2015 NBA Draft – but whether or not he comes through, we’d like to celebrate his best courtside moments and funniest fan girl instances in honor of the league’s new picks.

“Zero to one hundred, n*gga real quick” – the understatement of the year. Check out the gallery below.

Drake courtside, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game

photos
