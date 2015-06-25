GAME TIME: 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Drake is one of the most animated courtside fans of all time.

Between cheering on his home team, the Toronto Raptors, and biggin’ up his favorite players, we think it’s safe to say that in Drake’s eyes, ball is life. He takes his courtside time pretty seriously, even keeping a lint roller handy to make sure he’s fresh and clean at all times.

With that said, we’d be surprised if Drizzy isn’t at Madison Square Garden tonight for the 2015 NBA Draft – but whether or not he comes through, we’d like to celebrate his best courtside moments and funniest fan girl instances in honor of the league’s new picks.

“Zero to one hundred, n*gga real quick” – the understatement of the year. Check out the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments 18 photos Launch gallery 25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments 1. Drizzy amps the Raptors up. Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Drake stans out for Chris Bosh. Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Drake proves his hitta status. Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Drake stans out courtside at a NY Knicks Vs. Miami Heat game with Maxwell. Source:Splash News 4 of 18 5. Drake cheeses while hugging Kevin Durant. Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Drake chats it up with D-Wade and Chris Bosh courtside. Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Drake and Dwyane Wade hug it out. Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Drake goes hard for his Toronto Raptors while they compete against the Brooklyn Nets. Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Drake is amused at a 2012 NBA All-Stars game... Lil Wayne? Not so much. Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Drake's still very amused. Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Drake cheers on the Raptors from the sidelines. Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Drake spills tea courtside... Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Drake's best courtside smile. Source:Splash News 13 of 18 14. Drake and Spike Lee, the best courtside hecklers of all time, give each other props. Source:Splash News 14 of 18 15. Drake bigs up the 6 Man. Source: 15 of 18 16. Drake chills out at a game with his friend. Source: 16 of 18 17. The Raptors' mascot whispers sweet NBA nothings into Drake's ear. Source: 17 of 18 18. Have you ever seen Drizzy this happy? Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments 25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

GAME TIME: 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com