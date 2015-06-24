CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Janet Jackson To Receive Ultimate Icon Award At The BET Awards & More!

Janet Jackson has been missed dearly by her loyal fans, but now that she’s officially back, she is going to be honored in a big way. BET announced that the superstar will be receiving the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards this coming Sunday. To tribute her, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Ciara and Tinashe have been revealed as performers in her honor. [Rap-Up]

Jessie J has been working very hard in the last year with a smash hit single, touring, and many more appearances, but she’s taking a big breather to have some serious surgery. The “Bang Bang” singer posted to her Instagram, revealing that she will be undergoing a mysterious surgery. She didn’t reveal what it was for, but made sure to assure fans it wasn’t for her heart or voice. [GossipCop]

Over the past couple of months, rumors surfaced that Claudia Jordan was reportedly fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, but it turns out that isn’t the case. A source said that she may simply not come back to the show on her own, and even replied to a fan on her Facebook page stating, “I’ll be a real housewife-trust.” [Rickey Smiley]

Netflix is rolling out another new original series, and it stars tons of big names. The newest teaser for the upcoming Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp show is here, and it features Elizabeth Banks, Michael Ian Black, Bradley Cooper, Judah Friedlander, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Christopher Meloni, Marguerite Moreau, Zak Orth, Amy Poehler, David Hyde Pierce, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, and Michael Showalter, and more. [Just Jared]

The Paranormal Activity reign is coming to an end. After the scary movie series spooked the globe for the past half-decade, this upcoming Paranormal Activity 5 is going to be the last. Producer Jason Blum revealed, ““It’s coming to an end. This is it, the finale. We’re saying it before the movie opens. We’re not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground.” [Just Jared]

Late Night News Recap: Janet Jackson To Receive Ultimate Icon Award At The BET Awards & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 BET Awards , BET Awards , Claudia Jordan , janet jackson , Jessie J , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , NetFlix , Paranormal Activity , paranormal activity 5 , rumors , Surgery

