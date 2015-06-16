CLOSE
Daisha "Hiyah (F.O.H.)" (NEW MUSIC)

The summertime seems to be when music has its biggest impact, and Daisha is certainly coming into the season with a bang.

The pop singer recently dropped her brand new track “Hiyah (F.O.H.),” and it’s definitely going to get us all up on our feet, busting out some killer dance moves in the next few months.

You may recognize Daisha, as she was previously a dancer for the likes of Beyonce, Diddy, Rihanna, and Pitbull, and she’s now pursuing her music career in full speed.

She told PopMatters, who premiered the single, of the song:

Words will never express the excitement I have about releasing my first song ‘Hiyah.’ I’ve put so much time, energy, life experience into this project. I could literally burst from the inside out. It’s amazing to see your creativity come to fruition. I pray you love it. I pray you live it. I pray you dance your ass off.”

Listen to the dope track from Daisha below, and look out for her upcoming EP, A Tribe Called Daisha.

SOURCE: PopMatters | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Daisha “Hiyah (F.O.H.)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments
