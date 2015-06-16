Chedda Da Connect has just about everyone and their mothers singing the words to “Flicka Da Wrist” these days, and now the sensational song is getting yet another remix.

The hit-maker recruited the likes of Fetty Wap, Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz, and Boston George for another all-star version of the smash single, and it’s sure to set it over the top.

Previously, Chedda released an official remix to the track featuring verses from Rick Ross, French Montana, Plies, and Maino, and now he’s giving another four favorites a chance to switch things up.

Listen to the “Flicka Da Wrist” remix above, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Entertainment One

Chedda Da Connect Feat. Fetty Wap, Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz & Boston George “Flicka Da Wrist (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: