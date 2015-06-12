CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Woman Who Instigated Fight With 19-Year-Old At McKinney Pool Party Suspended From Loan Officer Job

0 reads
Leave a comment

One of the women who allegedly began the racially-motivated altercation at the McKinney, Texas pool party has been suspended from her job, according to the Daily Kos.

Tracey Carver-Allbritton, one of the women seen fighting Tatyana Rhodes during the McKinney pool party, was placed on administrative leave by her employer, Core Logic Inc. Allbritton was one of the women who allegedly spewed racist remarks to the 19-year-old host of the party.

Prior to former Officer Eric Casebolt manhandling 15-year-old attendee Dajerria Becton, Allbritton and another woman were filmed fighting with Rhodes. As many focused on Casebolt and the troubling footage that showed him pointing a gun at unarmed Black teenagers, activists rushed to identify Allbritton with the help of Twitter.

Justice group Dallas For Change investigated the woman’s identity, discovering she was an employee at Core Logic Inc. The major financial data and analytics firm works closely with Bank of America to provide loans for lenders. Bank of America quickly confirmed Allbritton was an employee of their vendor.

Core Logic released a statement Thursday regarding Allbritton’s suspension:

“CoreLogic does not condone violence, discrimination or harassment and takes conduct that is inconsistent with our values and expectations very seriously.  As a result of these pending allegations, we have placed the employee in question on administrative leave while further investigations take place.”

No charges have been brought against the mother of four, or the other woman seen in the video. Charges against partygoer Adrian Martin, 18, were dropped earlier this week. The teen was arrested by Casebolt for trying to calm down Becton while she was being detained by police.

SOURCE: Daily Kos | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.

SEE ALSO: Everything You Need To Know About McKinney Police Officer Eric Casebolt

Eric Casebolt’s Lawyer Says Cop Apologizes, Acted Out Of Emotion At McKinney Pool Party

Woman Who Instigated Fight With 19-Year-Old At McKinney Pool Party Suspended From Loan Officer Job was originally published on newsone.com

Adrian Martin , Dajerria Becton , discrimination , Eric Casebolt , McKinney , pool party , race , racism , Tatyana Rhodes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 3 days ago
03.28.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 4 days ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 4 days ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 5 days ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 5 days ago
03.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close