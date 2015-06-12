J.R. “M.I.A.” (NEW VIDEO)

J.R. is a force to be reckoned with, and he’s proving that he has a place in the game even more with his new video.

The Midwest MC just dropped the music video for his track “M.I.A.,” and it’s going to send some chills down your spine.

J.R. and his boys put on the black gloves, and pull out the big guns on a guy driving his whip, before taking him into a back alley to get some answers.

Spitting some speedy rhymes in the background, J.R. shows why he deserved his latest co-sign from Trey Songz, who he brought on stage recently in his hometown.

See the new music video from J.R. above to see what he’s all about.

