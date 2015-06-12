The boys of Magic Mike XXL are going to grace our movie screens once again next month, and the ladies are still getting themselves ready. One of the cast members, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, is the resident DJ of The Ellen Show, where he showed an exclusive clip from the movie. [Youtube]

Earlier today, reports surfaced that Troy Ave‘s album sales for its first week seemed to be 4,500 sold, with only 30 physical copies bought. Just as social media got hold of the news, it looks like the numbers are actually off, and are only counted from two days worth, rather than a full week. [Billboard]

Wale and Jerry Seinfeld have become the best of friends, as the rapper did a completely themed album, The Album About Nothing, after his popular 90’s sitcom. TBS, which airs reruns of the show every night, is teaming up with Wale, where he will be doing a Seinfeld Remix, explaining how the show influenced the album. [MissInfo]

Fans are at the edges of their seats right now, as the Warriors and the Cavaliers are playing Game 4 for the NBA Finals, where they were serenaded beforehand by Usher. The singer sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, and tore the house down. See the video above. [GossipCop]

PHOTO CREDIT: Magic Mike XXL

Late Night News Recap: See A New ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Clip, Troy Ave Responds To Low Album Sales & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: