French Montana Feat. Chinx & Zack “Coke Boy Money” (NEW VIDEO)

It’s been almost a month since Chinx was tragically murdered, and the hip-hop community is still grieving his loss pretty heavily.

French Montana has been working to carry on his close friend’s legacy, and he’s continuing to do so by releasing a brand new video featuring him for their track “Coke Boy Money.”

The Spiff TV-directed visuals feature the late rapper doing what he did best with his mentor, as well as rapper Zack, who all show us what the Cokeboys are all about.

Watch the brand new music video from French, Chinx, and Zack above.

French Montana Feat. Chinx & Zack "Coke Boy Money" (NEW VIDEO)

