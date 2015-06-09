Young Thug “Halftime” (NEW VIDEO)

Young Thug has been giving his fans as much new music as he can in recent months, and he’s rolling out the music videos to match up.

The Rich Gang rapper just dropped the visuals to his track “Halftime,” which is off of his newest mixtape Tha Barter 6, and it’s definitely all about that flexing lifestyle.

Thugger Thugger stacks up his money in some designer gear with his squad at the airport, just before he has to jet off to another location.

Fans are anxiously awaiting for the debut release from Young Thug, called Hy!£UN35, which will drop via 300 Entertainment.

Watch the brand new video for “Halftime” above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

